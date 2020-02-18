Letter: Re: Second Amendment bad excuse for poor aim

Re: the Feb 15 letter "Second Amendment bad excuse for poor aim."
I am not a gun owner, but I do support the right to bear arms. The reason that citizens were given this right, was to protect themselves against tyranny of all types. I am a decent shot with a rifle, and it is true that you do not need a semi-automatic weapon to kill a deer. But, since gun manufacturers are able to sell these weapons to potential enemies, then a law-abiding person should be able to own one.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.