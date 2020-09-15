Letter: Re Sept. 2, 2020 Ring Side Seat to WWII's End

After reading Mr. W. R. Matthew's dispatch from "Abroad Flagship Missouri, Tokyo Bay" September 2nd I indeed felt that I had been on aboard that great ship on that eventful day in history!
Mr Matthews makes one feel as if one is standing shoulder to shoulder with him as he describes the events unfolding before our eyes. The view of Tokyo Bay from "on top of gun turret No. 2." describes the bay full of mighty war ships and small boats scurrying among them carrying ticket holders to the ceremony.
I even felt I was peeking over the great general's shoulder as he leaned over to point out the place where the Canadian delegate should sign. To the incorrect place as it turns out and to the Chagrin of New Zealand. The resourceful Kiwi signed nevertheless. Great piece and a pleasure to read! Thanks for printing it.
Al Olivarez
Al Olivarez
Sahuarita
