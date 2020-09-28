 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: Sept. 24 letter “Trump….cares about troops”
Letter: Re: Sept. 24 letter "Trump….cares about troops"

Several points demand rebuttal:

The Atlantic article has been fully or partially corroborated by 3 or 4 news media, including Fox News. And we all heard firsthand that he said John McCain was a loser.

The deniers of Trump’s “losers” and “suckers” remarks said they did not hear him say that and were likely not always within earshot during the cemetery trip; therefore their denials are not certainty.

Congressional law for automatic military pay raises was passed before Trump.

Private medical care for veterans was established by McCain and Obama to demonstrate success so that it could then be expanded.

All recent presidents had “bring home the troops” as a major goal, provided it could be done after thoughtful strategy, under appropriate circumstances, and proper timing. How did Trump’s actions in this regard help our allies, the Kurds? Rather, Trump chose to help his thug ally Erdogan.

Adrienne Kleiboemer

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

