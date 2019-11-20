Re: the Nov. 13 letter "Vice president plays politics with USAID."
The letter writer wants us to believe Republicans are Fascists because they stand for the primacy of the State. Nothing could be further from the truth, just ask a Republican.
Republicanism traditionally stands for Individual rights, not Centralized control. It recognizes that individual initiative and entrepreneurial spirit are superior drivers of Society than centralized management.
Socialism is an economic system where the state either owns or shares with the public the means of production, cooperatively controlled to protect individual rights. Capitalism repeatedly outperforms socialism economically and our Constitution protects our rights.
Communism is seen as a stand-alone political system, one that always co-opts individual initiative.
Sheldon is trying to split hairs failing to see that all three are simply variations of centralized state control.
When Trump claims his Nationalism he is expressing his belief in America being #1, not some form of modern socialistic dictatorship. To believe otherwise is testament to scrambled thinking.
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.