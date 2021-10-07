Letter: RE: Sinema the Sphinx

Fitzsimmons cartoon appears above the Star article, "Learn about Reptiles". Always the Lefty, he and many of the other articles chastising Senator Sinema for failing to tow the party line and hold back for clarity on spending "Our" money. So what that someone put $1M in a re-election PAC for her, has everyone forgotten that the Med/Insurance lobby spent $1.1 Billion to get ObamaCare passed? How many other senators have also benefited through their PACs? Or, do you have selective searches to prove your bias.
Have any of you gifted reporters asked her WHY? I suspect that a spending bill of Trillions of dollars is loaded with earmarked PORK. What companies, states, benefit the most; and what can we expect of last minute tagged on spending will be added before the vote??? Do some real research and get off her case. I, for one am glad that we have a few senators that work for the people and keep an open mind.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
