Social Media
Social media gives a venue for people to bully victims into doing acts of desperation, like suicide. I find it hard to believe that CEO's can look at themselves in the mirror, knowing that they are part of this problem. Is there no end to the greed that someone must have, to profit on innocent lives lost?
Social media can be a good tool for connecting people, but some of the benefits are questionable. There needs to be better censorship of material; social media should be required to put only constructive ideas on the Internet, without attacking any individual. Otherwise, social media is committing a crime against humanity.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
