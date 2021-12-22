Letter: Re: Social Security and Medicare, Letters, Dec. 22

In his letter Ted Crisbol makes some good points, but he also perpetuates a common Social Security myth when states “the Johnson administration decided to allow other agencies to borrow from the fund with the promise of repaying with interest. That has not happened.”
The Social Security Trust Fund has been invested in interest bearing Treasury bonds since its creation in 1937. Those bonds continuously pay interest back into the Trust Fund, and it’s that interest that keeps the Trust Fund solvent and able to maintain its value against inflation and so meet the system’s many obligations, including not only retirement benefits, but also survivors’ and disability benefits.
Roger Voelker
Southeast side
