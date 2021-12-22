 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: Re: Social Security and Medicare, Letters, Dec. 22
View Comments

Letter: Re: Social Security and Medicare, Letters, Dec. 22

  • Comments

In his letter Ted Crisbol makes some good points, but he also perpetuates a common Social Security myth when states “the Johnson administration decided to allow other agencies to borrow from the fund with the promise of repaying with interest. That has not happened.”

The Social Security Trust Fund has been invested in interest bearing Treasury bonds since its creation in 1937. Those bonds continuously pay interest back into the Trust Fund, and it’s that interest that keeps the Trust Fund solvent and able to maintain its value against inflation and so meet the system’s many obligations, including not only retirement benefits, but also survivors’ and disability benefits.

Roger Voelker

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: lying

for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News