 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Society's failing grade
View Comments

Letter: Re: Society's failing grade

  • Comments

I can relate to Guy Brunt’s “Second Decade of the 70’s” as I was there. We did make some progress, but not nearly enough. Now the concerns are reappearing. We are again taking to the streets to protest what are flaws in our great Democracy. Guy stated that he hoped we learned from our flawed history. He is correct.

But I fear we are not doing that. The current movement on the right is to remove all vestiges of our flawed history. This movement will only result in more errors. We are trying to create a new generation that is never told of our shameful past errors. We want them to grow up thinking we never made any mistakes. No shameful history will be allowed in public or ever taught in our schools.

British statesman Winston Churchill wrote, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

A generation that has no past has no future.

Thad Appelman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: trump

This country will never recover from the last four years until Donald J. Trump is charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison …

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News