Letter: Re: Society's failing grade

I can relate to Guy Brunt’s “Second Decade of the 70’s” as I was there. We did make some progress, but not nearly enough. Now the concerns are reappearing. We are again taking to the streets to protest what are flaws in our great Democracy. Guy stated that he hoped we learned from our flawed history. He is correct.
But I fear we are not doing that. The current movement on the right is to remove all vestiges of our flawed history. This movement will only result in more errors. We are trying to create a new generation that is never told of our shameful past errors. We want them to grow up thinking we never made any mistakes. No shameful history will be allowed in public or ever taught in our schools.
British statesman Winston Churchill wrote, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
A generation that has no past has no future.
Thad Appelman
Northwest side
