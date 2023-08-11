Craig Bergman says, "Our bloated governments on all levels are severely damaging our future, and more important, the future of our kids and grandchildren."

What's "severely damaging" EVERYONE'S future is the continued destruction of our environment through selfish acts of individuals who cry out that "NOBODY has the right to tell us what we must drive."

We removed leaded gas as the "regular" form of fill-up years ago on the CORRECT path to a cleaner environment—against the scream that “NOBODY has the right to tell us what gas we must use.”

Many government enacted protections have proven instrumental in the betterment of "We the People," AGAINST the will of private ownership interests.

Notably:

- Workplace Safety Laws

- Child Labor Laws

- Required Automobile Safety Equipment

(Some manufacturers screamed against safe brakes requirements!)

- Construction Regulations

(To avoid buildings collapsing as in regulations resistant Florida.)

The government “WE the People" elected regulates safe water, air, and more so our kids and grandkids will be able to have better lives than we do.

John Roldan

West side