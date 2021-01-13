Letter: RE: Stay Vigilant Until Vaccine Can Make a Difference

Re: the Jan. 12 article "Stay vigilant until vaccines can make a difference."
It is interesting that the opinion piece of two virologists extolling the virtues of the COVID-19 vaccines in helping us reach herd immunity also casually mentions that, once vaccinated, you can still be infected and become an asymptomatic carrier.
By definition, if the vaccines block the symptoms, but not the infection, there IS no herd immunity to be achieved from mass inocculation, unless the notion of asymptomatic spread really isn't a thing after all.
It would seem, sadly, that we are well on our way to herd immunity the natural way(through sufficient spread and infection throughout the population), as has always happened with Corona viruses in the past. This time, however, there are vaccine manufacturers who will happily claim victory, along with hundreds of billions of dollars as their prize.
Richard Peddy
East side
