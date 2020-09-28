 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: Steller wrong on Honduras (letter on sept. 24, author David Burford
View Comments

Letter: Re: Steller wrong on Honduras (letter on sept. 24, author David Burford

Mr. Burford's letter failed to counter the solid investigative reporting in Tim Steller's recent feature story " US supports Honduran government that forces many to migrate as it protects drug trafficking."

Burford was right about Obama supporting the Honduran coup,, but the Trump administration has exacerbated the country's crisis by continuing to support Hernandez and shutting the door to asylum seekers fleeing horrific levels of violence.

Honduras is just another chapter in a long history of U.S. intervention in Latin America overthrowing democratically elected governments to install corrupt regimes. Come Nov. 3 we may get a taste of our own deadly medicine as Trump seems determined to stay in power at any cost. Then Steller can write another report about massive migration out of the U.S fleeing a failed state and how the chickens came home to roost.

Richard Boren

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A Republican letter writer lays out why he (and you) should vote for Mark Kelly, and another takes exception with our cartoonist, David Fitzsimmons. All that and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News