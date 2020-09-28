Letter: Re: Steller wrong on Honduras (letter on sept. 24, author David Burford

Mr. Burford's letter failed to counter the solid investigative reporting in Tim Steller's recent feature story " US supports Honduran government that forces many to migrate as it protects drug trafficking."
Burford was right about Obama supporting the Honduran coup,, but the Trump administration has exacerbated the country's crisis by continuing to support Hernandez and shutting the door to asylum seekers fleeing horrific levels of violence.
Honduras is just another chapter in a long history of U.S. intervention in Latin America overthrowing democratically elected governments to install corrupt regimes. Come Nov. 3 we may get a taste of our own deadly medicine as Trump seems determined to stay in power at any cost. Then Steller can write another report about massive migration out of the U.S fleeing a failed state and how the chickens came home to roost.
Richard Boren
Southeast side
