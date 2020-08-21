Letter: Re: Stock Market Flourishes Under Trump

Was written by a “retired financial consultant.” The head of the federal reserve is NOW a banker (like the author of the editorial) and NOT an economist for the FIRST time EVER!
The reason the stock market hasn’t crashed yet is because Trump and his cronies are pumping federal money into buying bonds from big corporations and the airlines. Our federal government has never bought private bonds. It’s a Bernie Madoff scheme. The stocks being purchased by the government now, propping up the stock market, can easily be sold after the election causing the market to tank along with our economy and pocketbooks.
This is on top of giving corporations and his rich friends millions in stimulus dollars, the “king of debt” (his words) has tripled the national debt in less than 3 years with his thievery. People who keep defending his criminal activity are stealing from all of us. The conman in the White House needs to be voted out on 11/03/20!
Mariana Parker
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
