 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re Student Loans Forgiveness

  • Comments

Mr. Morrison laments the political motivation of President Biden announcing his Student Loan Forgiveness Plan just before the election. Such brazen moves by Democrats is not new! In 1935, FDR started the WPA program, putting 8.5 million of 11 million unemployed to work, creating a huge patronage army loyal to the Democratic Party. In the same year, he created Social Security further garnering votes of the economically disenfranchised.

Johnson signed Medicare into law in July 1965, hoping to get the votes of retirees with no healthcare, though he erred by doing so long before the midterms.

"Obama Care" started in March 2010, a maneuver to get the midterm votes of the uninsured. The scoundrel followed that in August 2012 with DACA, gaining the votes of those who care about these young people.

Sadly, Democrats aren't as transparent as Republicans who come into office with a minority of the popular vote and immediately give obscene tax breaks to the rich.

People are also reading…

Robin Steinberg

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Cochise County

Letter: Cochise County

So Cochise County's laughingstock Commissioners Judd and Crosby were just being "thoughtful" when they refused to certify the recent election.…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News