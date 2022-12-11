Letter: Re Student Loans Forgiveness

Mr. Morrison laments the political motivation of President Biden announcing his Student Loan Forgiveness Plan just before the election. Such brazen moves by Democrats is not new! In 1935, FDR started the WPA program, putting 8.5 million of 11 million unemployed to work, creating a huge patronage army loyal to the Democratic Party. In the same year, he created Social Security further garnering votes of the economically disenfranchised.

Johnson signed Medicare into law in July 1965, hoping to get the votes of retirees with no healthcare, though he erred by doing so long before the midterms.

"Obama Care" started in March 2010, a maneuver to get the midterm votes of the uninsured. The scoundrel followed that in August 2012 with DACA, gaining the votes of those who care about these young people.

Sadly, Democrats aren't as transparent as Republicans who come into office with a minority of the popular vote and immediately give obscene tax breaks to the rich.

Robin Steinberg

Midtown