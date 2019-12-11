A wonderful example of how climate alarmists bias their data to create ‘fake’ news.
Climate alarmists are modelers who input real data into algorithms relying upon variables claimed but unproven to be solely of human origin. They then tweak (curve fit) the outputs to align better with real observations. We have 50 years of such comparisons (online) and they all show an increase in divergence. 2018 models, for example, show a 50% predicted temperature overshoot from observations. 40 years ago it was near 0%.
Note the article ignores data after 2007!!
So incredibly, as we accumulate more data, predictions are becoming LESS accurate!
Yet alarmists base their spurious claims of Climate doom upon these flawed models.
Be assured 2030 will not be our Apocalypse!
Geoffrey Fox
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.