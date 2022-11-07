Letter: Re-submitted—good news for America

I had the honor of attending Flashpoint in Phoenix; it really restored my faith and hope in the future of America. Everywhere I go, people are dismayed and overwhelmed with all the problems now facing our country. Last week end was the first time I’ve seen things done right! It’s not democrat; it’s not republican; it’s not Biden; it’s not Trump. None of those are the answer. What I saw was the Cause of Jesus Christ and the cause of Freedom.