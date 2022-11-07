 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re-submitted—good news for America

  • Comments

I had the honor of attending Flashpoint in Phoenix; it really restored my faith and hope in the future of America. Everywhere I go, people are dismayed and overwhelmed with all the problems now facing our country. Last week end was the first time I’ve seen things done right! It’s not democrat; it’s not republican; it’s not Biden; it’s not Trump. None of those are the answer. What I saw was the Cause of Jesus Christ and the cause of Freedom.

Going together in the same direction. God is good; He has good plans and answers for America. Some may say that’s “Christian nationalism” but the truth is that Christianity is the only religion that allows the freedom for all the others to be practiced. I saw a spark of freedom for all!

Nancy Stovall

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News