Letter: Re-submitted—good news for America

I had the honor of attending Flashpoint in Phoenix; it really restored my faith and hope in the future of America. Everywhere I go, people are dismayed and overwhelmed with all the problems now facing our country. Last week end was the first time I’ve seen things done right! It’s not democrat; it’s not republican; it’s not Biden; it’s not Trump. None of those are the answer. What I saw was the Cause of Jesus Christ and the cause of Freedom.
Going together in the same direction. God is good; He has good plans and answers for America. Some may say that’s “Christian nationalism” but the truth is that Christianity is the only religion that allows the freedom for all the others to be practiced. I saw a spark of freedom for all!
Nancy Stovall
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.