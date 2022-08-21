 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Re: Taliban Observes Anniversary

  • Comments

The deplorable commitment of the Arizona Daily Star and the Associated Press to shield the Biden Administration from all criticism was never so evident as in the August 16 article about the Taliban's observation of the one year anniversary of its takeover of Afghanistan and Biden's chaotic and disgraceful military withdrawal. There is no mention whatsoever -- not one word about the 13 American servicemen and women and scores of others who lost their lives that day in one of the most embarrassing and tragic military operations in history. A shameful, but predictable piece of journalism by both the Star and the AP.

Rich Ulery

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mar-a-Logo raid explanation

Re: the August 16th letter "Mar-a-Lago raid". Due to the fact that the country is so divided, and there are so many lies being pushed, the DOJ…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News