Letter: Re: Taliban Observes Anniversary

The deplorable commitment of the Arizona Daily Star and the Associated Press to shield the Biden Administration from all criticism was never so evident as in the August 16 article about the Taliban's observation of the one year anniversary of its takeover of Afghanistan and Biden's chaotic and disgraceful military withdrawal. There is no mention whatsoever -- not one word about the 13 American servicemen and women and scores of others who lost their lives that day in one of the most embarrassing and tragic military operations in history. A shameful, but predictable piece of journalism by both the Star and the AP.