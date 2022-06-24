Letter: Re: The American Fabric is Unravelling

The writer blames the political left for a range of problems from loss of dog racing to bankrupting the boy scouts. There are too many for comment in this brief letter. Problems are not caused by the left because many are caused by the institutions themselves.

• Girls joining the Boy Scouts: The Scouts were bankrupted by paying child molestation lawsuits. With adverse publicity they want girls to increase their dwindling ranks.

• Religiously inspired art: Dismissed by the intelligentsia? They are the patrons of religiously inspired artists, architects, composers, and painters. They help us build our museums, libraries, concert halls, and restore gothic cathedrals.

• Religion (the biggie): The problem isn’t political. People in authority in religious institutions have committed crimes and remained hidden under a self-righteous cloak. Coverups of child molesters, indigenous children taken from their families for brainwashing in religious sponsored institutions; many buried in unmarked graves. Honored heads of churches spend their time traveling the world to apologize for past sins.

Michael Burdoo

West side

