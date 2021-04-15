 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the April 13. article “The Latest: Governor bans vaccine passports for Montana”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the April 13. article “The Latest: Governor bans vaccine passports for Montana”

  • Comments

Why the rush to develop a COVID-19 Vaccine? Lots of Money? Safety? You be the judge! Consider the following:

MedicalNewsToday(12,15,20): "....Creating a vaccine in under 1 year is no small feat....Considering that the fastest vaccine — the mumps vaccine — took 4 years to develop, it is natural to have some apprehension over the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine....Under normal circumstances, making a vaccine can take up to 10–15 years. This is because of the complexity of vaccine development...."

COVID-19 infects bronchial epithelial cells, pneumocytes, and upper respiratory tract cells in humans; activating an inflammatory pathway called NF_kB (a mediator of an inflammatory responses). As a result, the infected lung cells produce high levels of inflammatory proteins increasing the level of inflammation.

Can we help staying healthy...NATURALLY????

A diet of anti-inflammatory foods ( fruit and vegetables) will naturally help the body "fight' this inflammatory response....and... avoiding, particularly, added Sugar, Red and Processed Meats.

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News