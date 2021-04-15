Letter: Re: the April 13. article “The Latest: Governor bans vaccine passports for Montana”

Why the rush to develop a COVID-19 Vaccine? Lots of Money? Safety? You be the judge! Consider the following:
MedicalNewsToday(12,15,20): "....Creating a vaccine in under 1 year is no small feat....Considering that the fastest vaccine — the mumps vaccine — took 4 years to develop, it is natural to have some apprehension over the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine....Under normal circumstances, making a vaccine can take up to 10–15 years. This is because of the complexity of vaccine development...."
COVID-19 infects bronchial epithelial cells, pneumocytes, and upper respiratory tract cells in humans; activating an inflammatory pathway called NF_kB (a mediator of an inflammatory responses). As a result, the infected lung cells produce high levels of inflammatory proteins increasing the level of inflammation.
Can we help staying healthy...NATURALLY????
A diet of anti-inflammatory foods ( fruit and vegetables) will naturally help the body "fight' this inflammatory response....and... avoiding, particularly, added Sugar, Red and Processed Meats.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
