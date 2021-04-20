Letter: Re: the April 13. article “Tucson Opinion: Sinema is abandoning her most loyal voters with filibuster stand”

At this point, I cannot find any Arizonan who plans to vote for Sinema again. She claims to select legislation designed to promote her alleged ability to work across the aisle, but seeks out contrarian stands that mostly support her look-at-me efforts. We see you now, Kyrsten, and wish we could claw back our votes. Sadly, we are stuck with you for years to come.....
Somewhere along the line her penchant for sartorial experiments has gone from tolerably refreshing to annoyingly embarrassing. Clad in her striped mini with schoolgirl backpack and shiny go-go boots, she lay waste to efforts at fair pay with her stylish thumbs-down dip in the Senate. She apparently selected the pseudo-Rocket-Man costume to spotlight her quirky rebel stance, but here in this state we admire the real space denizen we have in Senator Mark Kelly, quietly getting work done for Arizonans and the country.
Cynthia Wilson
Northeast side
