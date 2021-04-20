 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the April 13. article “Tucson Opinion: Sinema is abandoning her most loyal voters with filibuster stand”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the April 13. article “Tucson Opinion: Sinema is abandoning her most loyal voters with filibuster stand”

  • Comments

At this point, I cannot find any Arizonan who plans to vote for Sinema again. She claims to select legislation designed to promote her alleged ability to work across the aisle, but seeks out contrarian stands that mostly support her look-at-me efforts. We see you now, Kyrsten, and wish we could claw back our votes. Sadly, we are stuck with you for years to come.....

Somewhere along the line her penchant for sartorial experiments has gone from tolerably refreshing to annoyingly embarrassing. Clad in her striped mini with schoolgirl backpack and shiny go-go boots, she lay waste to efforts at fair pay with her stylish thumbs-down dip in the Senate. She apparently selected the pseudo-Rocket-Man costume to spotlight her quirky rebel stance, but here in this state we admire the real space denizen we have in Senator Mark Kelly, quietly getting work done for Arizonans and the country.

Cynthia Wilson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News