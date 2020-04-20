Letter: Re: the April 15. article “Letters to the Editor”
Recent events have made me reconsider my ill feeling for the President. My feelings of disgust and revulsion are now focused toward his supporters. The President cannot change what he is, what he thinks, and how he sees himself. But, ALL of his supporters cannot be of the same mindset as he. Some of them must be logical, thoughtful and reasonable people who must see the ego-maniacal rantings, the lies, and lack of character that the man demonstrates daily. I do hope when they vote this year they will reflect upon his actions and vote, not for the party, or past affiliations, but for the person who possesses the character, wisdom, and decency to lead our country.

Carl Foster

Green Valley

