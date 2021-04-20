Letter: Re: the April 15. article “Self-driving truck maker TuSimple raises $1B as it goes public on Nasdaq”

Self-driving cars have already killed people in Arizona, one in Tempe just recently. Imagine the carnage that will result from a self-driving big truck. Motor vehicles need a DRIVER to direct the car/truck in constantly changing traffic with unforeseen obstacles a normal part of what drivers encounter on the road. What is the point behind this madness? Are there not enough truck drivers? Is there more freight than professional drivers can handle?
Self-driving truck maker TuSimple intends to make a bundle for a Chinese company. People blinded by technology are going along with this, some motivated no doubt by greed. Take out the driver, his/her salary and other compensation, and expenses of shipping are reduced. Tu Simple is a good name, I think, you'd have to be a Simpleton to go along with this.
Susan Jerez
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.