Letter: Re: the April 17. article “Commentary: 'LIBERATE MICHIGAN!' Trump tweets to armed protesters. What was he thinking?”

The president of our country just sent out tweets to ‘liberate’ three states led by democrat governors. Is this the same man who incited fury over football players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem?
In my opinion, our country is in a battle against Covid19. Our healthcare workers and first responders are on the front lines of this battle. This is the time to show our patriotism.
We have seen what happened when there were no stay at home orders in place. Thousands died. Once the stay at home orders went into effect, the virus lost a lot of hosts. This took some of the pressure off the people on the front lines. The battle is not over. It is not a time for reckless behavior. Our front lines deserve commitment from all of us. Let’s show them what true patriots are!
Donna Pierce
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
