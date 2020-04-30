Letter: Re: the April 19. article “Arizona coronavirus cases near 5,000; 184 known deaths now”
Letter: Re: the April 19. article “Arizona coronavirus cases near 5,000; 184 known deaths now”

Jan/20/20, coronavirus started same day in S Korea and US. April/11/20, death toll: S Korea, 215. US, 20,000 (close to 40,000 now). They’re okay. We’ve got an unstable dimwit in the WH. 

From the teller of 17,000 lies while in the WH (factcheck): 

1. ”We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” (January 22

2. "We pretty much shut it down coming in from China." (February 2).

Trump, not smart enough to be a dog catcher. If know nothing and brag you know everything, you’re dangerous.

mike morell

West side

