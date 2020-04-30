Letter: Re: the April 20. article “Letters to the Editor”

A letter writer in today’s Star seems to equate the practices of big pharma to those of capitalism itself when he criticizes a Arizona senate candidate, who spoke approvingly of imposing new tax and regulatory policies on these companies. If capitalist companies in general pursued the same price gouging, horrific copyright extensions, and profits at any human cost (eg. their marketing of opioids) as the pharmaceutical industry has been doing, capitalism would have disappeared long ago. Thanks to Mark Kelly and others who recognize these abuses and plan to help end them in the future.
Lance Erie
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
