Letter: Re: the April 20. article “Letters to the Editor”
The organized stay-at-home protests in battleground states are backed by politically conservative groups such as the Michigan Conservative Council, Michigan Freedom Fund, Committee to Unleash Prosperity, and FreedomWorks, to name a few. Check them out. All of these are pro-Trump organizations that have been unleashed by our irresponsible commander in chief and cheered on by the Fox News Network. The purpose of these actions is to undermine medical and scientific recommendations that protect the health and safety of all citizens and force the hand of governors in battleground states. In public Trump declares that the states have right to make their own decisions to safely reopen. As usual, his actions say something different. I’m tired of the lies and his daily political rants thinly disguised as COVID-19 updates. My plan is to fight back in November by voting for leaders who care.

Karen Harris

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

