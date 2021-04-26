Letter: Re: the April 21. article “Tucson Opinion: Honoring Tucson's 'Green Giant'”

Re: the April 21 article "Tucson's 'Green Giant,' Stewart Udall, honored."
Stewart Udall was man of many accomplishments as noted in the column by John de Graaf in Wednesday's Opinion Page.
Some time early in his life he lost the vision in one eye. Yet he was a star basketball player at the University of Arizona in 1947 and went on to play one year professionally with the Denver Nuggets.
He was person with many talents who became United States Secretary of the Interior. He strongly influenced what has become Earth Day, April 22.
Hal Tretbar
Midtown
