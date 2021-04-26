 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the April 21. article “Tucson Opinion: Honoring Tucson's 'Green Giant'”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the April 21. article “Tucson Opinion: Honoring Tucson's 'Green Giant'”

  • Comments

Re: the April 21 article "Tucson's 'Green Giant,' Stewart Udall, honored."

Stewart Udall was man of many accomplishments as noted in the column by John de Graaf in Wednesday's Opinion Page.

Some time early in his life he lost the vision in one eye. Yet he was a star basketball player at the University of Arizona in 1947 and went on to play one year professionally with the Denver Nuggets.

He was person with many talents who became United States Secretary of the Interior. He strongly influenced what has become Earth Day, April 22.

Hal Tretbar

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News