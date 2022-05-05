 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 22. article “Letters to the Editor: April 22”

It is interesting that the letter writer concludes that "Ukraine would have been hung out to dry"  if Trump had been elected. Apparantly Putin did not think so. After all. Russia took control of  parts of Ukraine in 2014 when Obama was President. And then  Putin waited until 2022,    when Biden is President, to start an all out war with Ukraine. Had Putin thought for an instant that Trump would hang Ukraine out to dry, doncha think  he would have invaded  when Trump was in office? Perhaps if Trump was still President, still nothing would be happening in Ukraine today.

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

