Letter: Re: the April 26. article “Letters to the Editor: April 26”

The column on climate change and carbon tax was excellent. The old commercial of “You can pay me now or you can pay me later” comes to mind. Americans subsidize the oil industry over $30 billion annually. Other costs are excluded: drought, desertification, wildfires, thawing permafrost, flooding, and extreme storms. All taxpayers support these costs through disaster relief when a town or city is destroyed and Americans are injured or killed. All home and building owners pay higher insurance premiums to cover the increase in costs to insurance companies when disasters happen. Two examples: Hurricane Ida caused over $30 billion in insured damage and the winter storm Uri killed over 275 Americans and cost citizens over $100 billion.