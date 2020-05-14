Letter: Re: the April 28. article “Letters to the Editor”

A writer today seemed to complain about the tenor of recent letters. I will reply to points made:
Since the economy began reviving in mid-2010, and has been very strong since, it's false to credit the Trump with that. All he did was stand out of the way.
The Trump bellowed about increased border security, but this "wall" has no impact at all. Except, of course, the environmental damage.
The Trump claimed better trade pacts, but the end result is increased US prices due to the tariffs.
Now, the writer claims leaving the climate accord as a plus. Quite difficult to understand that as global warming makes life in southern Arizona more difficult.
And, the writer needs to understand how difficult it is to describe the Trump without the use of unprintable language. It would be better if he were a Republican - but he certainly isn't.
dennis davis
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
