Letter: Re: the April 29. article “Letter: Dangerous propaganda”

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado has authored legislation to shut down a new Department of Homeland Security unit designed to police constitutionally guaranteed free speech, the Disinformation Governance Board. Boebert later tweeted, "This is Stalin level. This is Mao level. This is the hill to die on." Former Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii agreed and called the Disinformation Governance Board an Orwellian "Ministry of Truth." Both are correct.
The new chairwoman of the board, Nina Jankowicz, is the American queen of disinformation. She repeatedly denied the veracity of the existence of Hunter Biden's laptop and repeatedly praised the totally discredited reporting of the British prince of disinformation, Christopher Steele. Fox, meet hen house. Biden's administration is rapidly devolving into a true threat to our most cherished constitutional personal liberties.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
