Letter: Re: the April 29. article “Letter: Dangerous propaganda”

Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado has authored legislation to shut down a new Department of Homeland Security unit designed to police constitutionally guaranteed free speech, the Disinformation Governance Board. Boebert later tweeted, "This is Stalin level. This is Mao level. This is the hill to die on." Former Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii agreed and called the Disinformation Governance Board an Orwellian "Ministry of Truth." Both are correct.