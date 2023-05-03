The Republicans are refusing to fund our outstanding debt by trying to hold future budgets hostage. Under Joe Biden, the debt has grown at a rate of 8.79% so far. Under Donald Trump, it grew 40.43% due largely to an unfunded tax cut. Under Barack Obama it grew at 69.98% and under George W. Bush 105.08%, the latter due to another tax cut at the same time as starting two wars. Under William J. Clinton it grew 31.64% and under George H.W. Bush 54.39%. Under Ronald Reagan, who coined the phrase, "tax and spend" Democrats, it grew a whopping 186.36% due to an unfunded tax cut that was supposed to spur the economy and lead to increased tax revenue. Didn't happen. Under Jimmy Carter it was 42.79%. It's easy to see with real statistics which party is most responsible for the national debt and the enormous income inequality plaguing the nation.