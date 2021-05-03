 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 29. article “Letter: Two opposites can be true at the same time”
Amanda Litman, the executive director of the Run for Something recently stated, "If the Senate does not kill the filibuster and pass voting rights reforms … Democrats are going to lose control of the House and likely the Senate forever. You don’t put these worms back into a can. You can’t undo this quite easily". I think this sums it up for non-Republicans. Looking at what is going on in Phoenix with the opaque, sham, audit being run by biased parties with an obvious agenda shows what a threat the GOP has become. Yes, watering down or eliminating the filibuster comes with future risks, but Sinema's days are numbered anyway. Most of the bi-partisan stuff she touts are Republican issues with Democrat support, not the other way around.

Dan Pendergrass

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

