Letter: Re: the April 29. article “Letter: Waste of tax dollars”
Letter: Re: the April 29. article "Letter: Waste of tax dollars"

Yesterday I received Notice 1444 (EN-SP) from the IRS. The envelope was marked as Official Business; Penalty for Private Use, $300. Inside on White House letterhead was information I already knew from seeing my bank statement, that I was receiving $1,200 by direct deposit provided by the CARES Act. The rest of the letter was self-serving claptrap and was signed with the easily recognizable angry scrawl in black ink of the incompetent man-child currently residing in the White House.

This flagrant, gross abuse of the taxpayer-funded IRS is an absolute disgrace, especially at a time when people are dying for lack of testing and personal protective equipment, and state budgets are bleeding red. The Trump reelection campaign needs to immediately reimburse the treasury at a fee of $300 per letter that was sent out.

Barbara Liguori

Northeast side

