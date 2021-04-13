 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the April 4. article “Letter: "Freedom"”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the April 4. article “Letter: "Freedom"”

  • Comments

The tenor of this letter is somewhat demeaning and illusionary!

New genetic variants are generated via the high reproductive rate of COVID-19. Vaccines produced against one genetic variant may have limited or no protective effect against new variants. This is a natural consequence of natural selection. The greater the contact of individuals, the greater the potential for transmission of this insidious virus; a greater risk in areas of high population density. This can be somewhat controlled if people Continue to Wear Masks and AVOID Unnecessary Social Contact; maintaining distance between individuals of at least 6 feet!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local-issues

Letter: "Freedom"

  • Updated

"Freedom" to choose whether to be vaccinated against COVID includes the "freedom" to be infected, to infect other people, to fill hospital bed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News