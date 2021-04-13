Letter: Re: the April 4. article “Letter: "Freedom"”

The tenor of this letter is somewhat demeaning and illusionary!
New genetic variants are generated via the high reproductive rate of COVID-19. Vaccines produced against one genetic variant may have limited or no protective effect against new variants. This is a natural consequence of natural selection. The greater the contact of individuals, the greater the potential for transmission of this insidious virus; a greater risk in areas of high population density. This can be somewhat controlled if people Continue to Wear Masks and AVOID Unnecessary Social Contact; maintaining distance between individuals of at least 6 feet!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
