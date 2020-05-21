Letter: Re: the April 5. article “Humans are terrible at being apart. Here's why and what to do about it”

I'm a UofA Graduate, Wildcat Football Team Member and one time special education student. My sister (living in Tucson) and I wrote a children's book that is published on Amazon that speaks to the topic of how children NEED to hug and the impact on children when they return to school. All proceeds are being donated. Just want to do my part to help children navigate through rough waters.
By the way, my sister, also a UofA Graduate just received her master's degree in counseling from Prescott College.
Jesse Ortiz
South Tucson
