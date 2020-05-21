Letter: Re: the April 5. article “Humans are terrible at being apart. Here's why and what to do about it”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the April 5. article “Humans are terrible at being apart. Here's why and what to do about it”

I'm a UofA Graduate, Wildcat Football Team Member and one time special education student. My sister (living in Tucson) and I wrote a children's book that is published on Amazon that speaks to the topic of how children NEED to hug and the impact on children when they return to school. All proceeds are being donated. Just want to do my part to help children navigate through rough waters.

By the way, my sister, also a UofA Graduate just received her master's degree in counseling from Prescott College.

Jesse Ortiz

South Tucson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News