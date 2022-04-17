Letter: Re: the April 5. article “Letter: Fossil Fuel Dependency Woes”

Thanks to Nick Matthews’ LTE 4/5/22 for the reminder – the sun is free. Everyday massive amounts of solar energy falls on our roofs. Unfortunately, most of Arizona doesn’t benefit from all that free energy! Why? Because the Arizona Corporation Commission refuses to modernize its standards, leaving citizens victimized by utility monopolies that rely heavily on costly carbon fuels, polluting our air and worsening climate change effects of drought, rising temperature, and diminishing water supplies.

The results of ACC decisions are grave but there are solutions. Adopt standards that promote competition, including community choice energy.

Solar energy can be produced both at industrial scale and on rooftops. Polling shows that Americans want to phase out fossil fuels and that was never more important or easier to accomplish. We can keep Arizona livable by using renewable, free energy from the sun. Congress, too, must help eliminate carbon pollution now and carbon pricing with dividends will speed the transition. Not doing so is foolhardy, and dangerous!

Patsy Stewart, Volunteer for Tucson Citizens' Climate Lobby

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

