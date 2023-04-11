Every product or service a person buys has a carbon footprint. Want your know your footprint? Add up how much money you spend in a year. The person that spends $80K per year will have roughly double the footprint of someone that spends $40K. Which brings us to electric cars. They cost a lot more than gasoline cars because they are a lot heavier and have a much higher carbon footprint at purchase. It takes 80 to 100 thousand miles of driving depending on several factors before the electric car has a lower carbon footprint when compared to an equivalent gasoline car. And if the source of electricity is coal, then it never has a smaller footprint. And this is why I am so disappointed when I see electric cars on the streets. Do the buyers really own them for 10 years? Hybrids are much more friendly to the environment.
Randy Park
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.