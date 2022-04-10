 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 5 letter “Cris Rock/Will Smith slap”

In concurrence with this writer, Bravo, Will! And you thought chivalry was dead. It’s about time a true gentleman like Will Smith stepped forward, fully in the character of that woefully bygone era when men were men, and delivered the most appropriate, measured response demanded of the moment, and yet, with gentlemanlike restraint, not crossing that “line drawn to common respect” by simply slapping Cris Rock and not decking him. Certainly, it ought to be apparent to everyone that a slap is not violence, but merely a most expedient means of expressing the sentiment, “Pardon me, but might I impose on you to be a tad more circumspect?” Who can doubt, in fact, that this is exactly what he was thinking? Frankly, one has to wonder what all the fuss is about. Surely, women across the nation are feeling appropriately appreciative that someone is willing to defend them against crass humor through non-violent violence and, as a bonus, curtailing the reprehensible practice of delivering bad jokes with impunity.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

