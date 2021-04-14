 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the April 6. article “Local Opinion: No taxation without representation: make D.C. a state”
Mr. Moody makes an interesting, if flawed, argument. The easiest way to give the residents of DC representation in both houses of congress is to return all non-federal land to the State of Maryland and prohibit anyone from using DC as a residential address. Although disrupting the apportionment of house seats this proposal would probably garner bipartisan support.

I am a partisan Democrat who is as bothered by the imbalance in the Senate as anyone. I still don't understand why Dakota gets four senators while we in Arizona only get two. But giving two senators to DC is not the solution. The most immediate effect would probably be that Mark Kelly would loose his next election to a Republican. Perhaps the best solution is to break up California and Texas into five states each.

Steven Brown

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

