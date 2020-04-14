Letter: Re: the April 8. article “Letter: Campaigning”
Letter: Re: the April 8. article “Letter: Campaigning”

Will the writer of the letter "Kelly disgracefully continues to campaign" (April 8) kindly enlighten us as to the reasoning behind her letter? What should Mark Kelly be doing instead? And how, pray tell, would his going quiet for the duration benefit anyone (except, possibly, Martha McSally)? His campaign and "our current situation" (the pandemic) have nothing to do with each other. He is campaigning with dignity and honesty; and if he is elected to the senate, we will all be the beneficiaries.

Carol des Cognets

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

