Letter: Re: the April 8. article “Letter: Impeach Joe Biden and his crony Kamala Harris for treason against the United States of America !!!”
Regarding the controversies about the many new voting laws being discussed and implemented in various states, I have one question. What is the motivation for changing the laws? We have just come off of perhaps the most successful election in our lifetimes. Every state elections board and every federal agency whose job it is to look into election security have certified that this past election was the most secure in generations. On top of that we had record turnout. Unless you believe the big lie, there is nothing wrong with our elections process and nothing to fix. These new laws do not provide more security for our elections. Instead, every new law proposed makes it more difficult for people to vote. If republicans want to win elections they need to develop a platform that the majority of people can get behind, not suppress them from voting.

Leonard DuPree

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

