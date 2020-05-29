Letter: Re: the April 9. article “Letter: Lee Enterprises Reducing Salaries”
Many, perhaps most, political analysts opine the Senator Martha McSally is in danger of losing her November election to a political newcomer. The question is ...why? I think I have the answer. She has attached her political career to two men who are falling out of favor with the American people. Senator McSally's subservience to Trump will be the major reason that she will forfeit her appointed US Senate seat. That, and her fear driven refusal to meet her Tucson constituents to explain/rationalize her Mitch McConnell compliance voting record. (Obviously the coronavirus precluded meetings the past two or three months.) It is probably too late for her Damascene Moment.

bernie bennett

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

