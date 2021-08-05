Letter: Re: the Aug. 1. article “Letter: An open letter to Simone Biles”

Dear Simone,
Congratulations on all your achievements over the years including a well deserved congratulations and mucho respect for what you have done and achieved in Tokyo 2021 Olympics. Your unselfiness, love and care for yourself matters most, and that same love of team came 1st. You stepped aside and let your team shine. your SACRIFICE measures more than medals, and in being Simone Biles! you showed the World what an amazing human being you are, how caring and loving you are. What you have given and what you have done can't be measured, and for that Ms. Biles I salute you and I congratulate you. Stay healthy, stay true to yourself, and stay determined being the best Simone you can be. God's blessings to you and to your family!
Hugh M Gayle
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.