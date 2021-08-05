 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 1. article “Letter: An open letter to Simone Biles”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 1. article “Letter: An open letter to Simone Biles”

  • Comments

Dear Simone,

Congratulations on all your achievements over the years including a well deserved congratulations and mucho respect for what you have done and achieved in Tokyo 2021 Olympics. Your unselfiness, love and care for yourself matters most, and that same love of team came 1st. You stepped aside and let your team shine. your SACRIFICE measures more than medals, and in being Simone Biles! you showed the World what an amazing human being you are, how caring and loving you are. What you have given and what you have done can't be measured, and for that Ms. Biles I salute you and I congratulate you. Stay healthy, stay true to yourself, and stay determined being the best Simone you can be. God's blessings to you and to your family!

Hugh M Gayle

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News