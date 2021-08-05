 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 1. article “Letters to the Editor Aug. 1”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 1. article “Letters to the Editor Aug. 1”

  • Comments

John Stuart Mill (1806-1873) explains perfectly today’s Republican Party:

"Despotism is a legitimate mode of government in dealing with Barbarians."

Why else would Republicans back Trump who so desperately wants to be a despot? Answer: They know they cannot responsibly govern themselves. Evidence abounds. See what's happening in Maricopa County, AZ.

Since Trump once stated in public, “I love the poorly educated”, it is clear that he agrees with J.S. Mill.

Peter Jackson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor Aug. 1
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 1

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccinations seem to be the main topic of the day with Tucsonans urging others to think of the kids who don't qualify for the vaccinations to get theirs to help protect our young ones. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucon.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News