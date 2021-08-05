Letter: Re: the Aug. 1. article “Letters to the Editor Aug. 1”

John Stuart Mill (1806-1873) explains perfectly today’s Republican Party:
"Despotism is a legitimate mode of government in dealing with Barbarians."
Why else would Republicans back Trump who so desperately wants to be a despot? Answer: They know they cannot responsibly govern themselves. Evidence abounds. See what's happening in Maricopa County, AZ.
Since Trump once stated in public, “I love the poorly educated”, it is clear that he agrees with J.S. Mill.
Peter Jackson
Green Valley
