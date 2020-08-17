You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Re: the Aug. 14. article "Letters to the Editor"
Letter: Re: the Aug. 14. article “Letters to the Editor”

I am getting tired of reporters calling out whether a person is black, white, Indian or what have you. It seems to make a difference as stories of our new Vice President nominee start out with what races she is and what race her parents are. Maybe the person reporting the story needs to mention what race they are. They should also state the race of their parents and if they come from a rich or poor family. Add whether their parents were divorced or not. All this information might determine the leaning of the story they report.

They should report people as just people not what color or race they are.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

