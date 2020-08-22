 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 15. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the Aug. 15. article "Letters to the Editor"

Most of the mail received these days at our household and millions of others is promotional material from non-profit organizations, political organizations, and some commercial enterprises.

I urge these organizations and companies to voluntarily desist from all bulk mailings during October and the first week of November to relieve the pressure on the Post Office which will be dealing with ballots at the critical time of the election. Doing this will be a big contribution to democracy and a big PR boost for whomever you represent.

Judy Ray

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Letter writers make themselves heard when it comes to Joe Biden's pick for Vice President, Kamala Harris. See where you agree and disagree in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

