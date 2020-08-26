 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 16. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the Aug. 16. article "Letters to the Editor"

So Biden "blew it" by selecting Harris for VP? He decided to pick a woman! (Women are a majority.) He then decided to pick a minority woman! BTW, six "underwhelming" candidates. How weak! He should have realized "none of these people are good enough". He should want the best.

Whose criteria signifies "the best"? Yours or mine? I prefer mine. But, according to you, he should pick from a vast range of the "qualified", mostly white men, but throw in a couple of women and people of color.

Now where is the Editorial about Pence as VP pick. Was he "the best"? Melania thought so. His State thought not. Based on what you said about Harris, should Trump drop Pence and find "the best"? What are Pence's stellar characteristics? He is careful about Temptation? OK, I'm waiting. I look forward to your equal treatment of previous white male VP picks.

Karen Paulsen-Balch, Ph.D.

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

