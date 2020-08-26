Letter: Re: the Aug. 16. article “Navajo women mobilize to protect elders from COVID-19”

Dear Editor,
Three Navaho women inspire us to do our part, as they take care of the elderly durning the pandemic. Their actions remind us that we can do something to help those in need, building much needed relationships at the same time. For some of us this means voting and asking our representatives in Congress to pass Covid relief. In fact, three months ago the House did just that. Now it is time for the Senate to take action, passing relief for renters, the hungry, public health departments, and state and local governments. We can call or write them, encouraging others to do the same, so the Senate will feel the pressure and pass these important parts of the Heroes Act.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
