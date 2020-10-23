 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Aug. 16. article “New state rules limit rooftop solar systems in some Tucson neighborhoods”
As stated in the article, TEP has determined that certain neighborhoods are saturated with local generation. Without understanding the engineering, it is easy to interpret it as an attempt to maintain monopolization.

Electric distributors limit the total neighborhood generation to less than its minimum usage. This is to guarantee that power always flows from the grid to the user. We rely on this scheme because it greatly simplifies the controls necessary to maintain critical grid synchronization. Should this flow reverse, safety monitoring equipment will disconnect the neighborhood from the grid. The now uncontrolled island will lose stability, causing damage to home appliances and power equipment. It will then either fail spectacularly (read: "house fire") or remain energized, making it unsafe to service. Given the attractiveness of solar over its costly imported oil, Hawaii has seen many such examples unfold.

The solution is to push for smarter solar inverter technology which does not rely on the grid's power flow and can be remotely disconnected from the grid in an emergency.

Collin Eddy

West side

