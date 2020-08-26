Letter: Re: the Aug. 17. article “Eight former UA athletes detail 'rotten culture' in track and field program”

Terrific article but so sad. Assuming the facts are accurate, a few resignations or terminations seem to be in order. I won't lose any sleep if Coaches Peterson & Harvey, and A.D. Heeke are terminated for pro tanto harm. For being such an ostensible fan of college sports, Dr. Robbins is either willfully ignorant of these abuses or just a giant boob, and is woefully overpaid. Bring back a John Schaefer to right the ship
Chins up ladies, a lot of us out here admire your efforts and persistence in the face of injustice. Go 'Cats!
Mike Linn
Downtown
