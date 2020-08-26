 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Aug. 17. article “Eight former UA athletes detail 'rotten culture' in track and field program”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Aug. 17. article “Eight former UA athletes detail 'rotten culture' in track and field program”

Terrific article but so sad. Assuming the facts are accurate, a few resignations or terminations seem to be in order. I won't lose any sleep if Coaches Peterson & Harvey, and A.D. Heeke are terminated for pro tanto harm. For being such an ostensible fan of college sports, Dr. Robbins is either willfully ignorant of these abuses or just a giant boob, and is woefully overpaid. Bring back a John Schaefer to right the ship

Chins up ladies, a lot of us out here admire your efforts and persistence in the face of injustice. Go 'Cats!

Mike Linn

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News